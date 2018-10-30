Bridge project continues on I-81 crossing New River

By WILLIAM PAINE

For several months, motorists crossing the bridge over the New River while traveling on Interstate 81 have passed through large scale construction activity. This project began almost two years ago in the winter of 2016 and is set to continue for two more years before work is completed.

The project involves two bridges, the northbound bridge of Interstate 81 and the Route 232 bridge, which acts as an overpass over Interstate 81 as it brings drivers from exit 105 into the city of Radford.

Interstate 81 crosses the New River with two bridges, one carrying northbound traffic from Pulaski County to Montgomery County and the other carrying southbound traffic from Montgomery County into Pulaski County. Both bridges were constructed in 1965 but the northbound bridge going toward Radford had suffered more damage over the years, likely because traffic descends at a steeper angle from the hill to the bridge.

Because modern standards require it, the new northbound bridge will be wider than the 1965 version and will have an extended deceleration lane for travelers who take exit 105 into Radford. It is because the deceleration lane will be extended that the bridge crossing over the interstate (Route 232) must also be reconstructed and widened. The first one-third of construction on the Route 232 overpass is nearly complete but by the end of this year or the beginning of the next year further construction will close the on-ramp going from Radford to I-81 North. During this phase of construction, Northbound motorists will still be able to take exit 105 into Radford but traffic from Radford will not be able to merge onto I-81 until work is completed by early Fall next year.

A temporary structure was constructed that spans the river below the bridge and allows for new bridge stanchions to be constructed even as traffic continues to flow on the old bridge. The northbound bridge will be built in two half sections so that two northbound lanes of traffic will continue to be open on the Interstate. The first half of the new northbound bridge is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019 and at this time traffic will be diverted onto that portion of the new bridge.

Once this is accomplished, demolition will begin on the old bridge and once this is completed, work can begin on the second half of the new bridge. All work is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

According to VDOT officials, north bound Interstate 81 traffic should have access to two lanes throughout the construction process except for limited closures late at night when traffic volume is lower.

Total cost for reconstruction of both bridges and demolition of the old bridge is expected to be $62.2 million. At this time, no funds have been allocated to reconstruct the southbound bridge on Interstate 81, but that bridge is said to be in better condition and VDOT is continually monitoring the situation.

