Blacksburg man sought in bank robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they suspect of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Edward Tolley, 35, of Blacksburg has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at First Community Bank on South Main Street in Blacksburg, according to Blacksburg Police Department Lt. John Goad.

Tolley is wanted on one count of entering a bank, armed, with intent to commit larceny. It’s a Class 2 felony, carrying a sentence of 20 years to life and a fine of up to $100,000.

Goad says Tolley is considered armed and dangerous, so he should not be approached if located. Information on his whereabouts should be immediately reported to area law enforcement or Blacksburg Police Department at 443-1400, CIU@blacksburg.gov or anonymously at 961-1819.

Authorities were called to the bank Wednesday afternoon after a man wearing a gray hoodie and sunglasses left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no weapon was displayed.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

