Betty Ruth Guynn Jones

Betty Ruth Guynn Jones, age 88, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 15, 2018.

Born Oct. 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Walter Harvey and Barbara Ruth Ayers Guynn. Her husband, William Allen “Bill” Jones; great-grandchild, Brittany Morgan Jones, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews preceded her in death.

Survived by her children, William Randall and Linda Jones, Walter Harvey Jones, Cindy Baker and Perry Semones; grandchildren, Darlene Jones, Ruth Whitaker, Lee and Jason Baker; great-grandchildren, Jamie “J.J.” Jones and Walker Whitaker; great-great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaycee, Jericho, Jozie Jones, Landon Whitaker, Morgan Hatmaker and Brady Plum (mermaid), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.

The funeral service is Saturday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., at Peak Creek Mission of Prayer, with the Revs. Dale Akers and Dean Simpkins officiating.

A celebration of life dinner is Friday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m., at Mountain Brook Holiness Church on Commerce Street in Pulaski. All family and friends are welcome. Bring a dish and dessert.

The family would like you to know she was cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial gifts are made to WBLB radio station for her son Randall Jones’ preaching hour. She loved to listen to him preach.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

