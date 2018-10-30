Applicants sought for Master Gardener training

New River Valley Master Gardener Program seeks applicants for its 2019 Master Gardener Training course, beginning in March.

To become a certified master gardener, applicants must be able to complete 60 hours of training and 50 hours of volunteer service through Virginia Cooperative Extension during their first year in the program.

Classes are held in Montgomery County Tuesdays and Thursday, 1-4 p.m., from March to mid-May. Some courses are held at Hahn Horticulture Pavilion at Virginia Tech and others at Montgomery County Government Center.

Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, houseplants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety.

Master gardeners participate in a variety of projects in the community, including helping others learn and use sustainable gardening and landscape practices, teaching youth gardening skills, providing food for those in need while teaching them how to grow their own, assisting community members through horticultural therapy, and more.

Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at 382-5790 for fees, applications and additional information.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2018.

