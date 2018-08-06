Wolves shine at Commonwealth Games

By DAVID GRAVELY

LYNCHBURG – Fresh off their appearances at national tournaments, the Pulaski Wolves AAU girls’ basketball teams traveled to Liberty University recently to take part in the 2018 Virginia Commonwealth Games.

The seventh grade squad took the floor at LaHaye Gym at LU first, taking on Team Crossover from Appomattox. They won that game handily, 51-6. A 32-13 win over the James River Blaze was followed by a 51-19 win over Team Marsh from Manassas. The Wolves beat TVB Voltage from Lynchburg 39-23 to advance to the championship game, but suffered their only loss of the event to the Botetourt Outlaws, 33-25 to take the silver medal.

The seventh grade Wolves may not have won the gold medal, but they won the silver with only six players on the team. Only three of those were actually seventh-graders, the others included two sixth-graders and one fifth-grade player.

The eighth grade Wolves came read to roll, fresh off their second place finish at the National AAU tournament in Orlando. The defeated Carroll County 47-39 in the opening game, and then defeated Team Loaded from Lynchburg 65-10. A rematch with Team Loaded in the third round finished almost identical to the second round matchup, with the Wolves winning 65-13. A 40-21 win over Elite Twin Hoops from Salem moves the Wolves into the championship round, where they defeated the Virginia Belles of Charlottesville 34-17 to win the gold medal.

With the start of school fast approaching and fall sports ready to begin games, the Wolves will now begin to prepare for those activities knowing they have represented Pulaski County well.

