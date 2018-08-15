Volleyball coach brings the beach to PCHS

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School looks a little different these days thanks to a sandy new addition to the campus. Behind the baseball field and past the tennis courts lies a brand new beach volleyball court, which came into existence thanks to PCHS varsity volleyball coach Ted Prol.

“The idea came to me about four years ago when I first came on with the program. We

wanted to generate more excitement for the volleyball program.”

Wanting to generate more excitement is one thing, but how did this professional looking outdoor volleyball court complete with pristine white sand and crimson colored borders come into being and who built it?

“Well, it was just me and Rob Fisher,” said Prol. “There were some mornings when I got up here at 5:30 and started on it myself before I went to work at King Tire. I ran the backhoe, I drove the Bobcat, I drove the truck and he did the same thing and we kept it going. It took us almost exactly one month working around the weather and getting everything scheduled. So you take your time, pay attention and you can do almost anything.”

Prol is quick to point out that he was given much support from the school administration in his endeavor. The heavy machinery used in the construction was loaned to Prol from the Pulaski County School System. Equally important to the success of the project were the donors.

“A lot of the money to build it came from customers that I had through King Tire,” Prol revealed. “I have one customer who didn’t want to be named but he gave me about $3000 over the last three years toward this project.”

Prol found help from corporate donors, as well. Gregory Seeding did the final grading work and provided grass seeding. Conrock Concrete donated all the concrete for the net posts and Holston River Quarry and Salem Stone gave significant price reductions on materials for the project.

“To build a sand volleyball court from scratch and to do it like we did it would probably cost about 15 or 16 thousand,” said Prol. “We were able to pull it off for about 8,200 bucks.”

There is no doubt playing on a sand volleyball court under sunny skies can be a joyous experience, but Prol has a practical reason for building a sand volleyball court.

“Sand develops your muscles in a totally different way. If our girls played on the sand through the summer, I guarantee you every of them would jump probably three to five inches higher in the fall because of all the resistance and effort involved in playing in the sand.”

To celebrate the opening of the new sand court, Prol plans to have a cookout at the site for team members and their parents as well as the donors who helped with the construction. The volleyball “tailgait” is set for Friday, Sept. 7, before the PCHS Cougar football game.

“Our vision here at PCHS was to expand our volleyball program here in our county,” Prol stated. “The new locker room, holding clinics at our local schools, our summer camp and now our new sand court bring that vision to life!”

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2018.

