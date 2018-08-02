VFA fundraiser doesn’t benefit Dublin FD

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Citizens receiving Volunteer Firefighter Alliance (VFA) solicitations that appear to benefit Dublin Volunteer Fire Department — or any other fire department for that matter — should know a few things before making a donation.

First of all, the local fire department listed in the letter or mentioned in a telephone solicitation will not receive any of the money being donated. In fact, there’s a pretty good chance the department knows nothing of the solicitation.

Robbie Cecil, Dublin fire marshal and deputy chief of Dublin Fire Department (DFD), had no knowledge VFA was seeking donations in the department’s territory until a citizen called Wednesday to find out if a letter she received was legitimate. Cecil was quick to tell the citizen the letter did not come from DFD, and to pick up the letter for further investigation.

VFA is a nonprofit agency, according to its website, www.volunteerfirefighteralliance.org, and Charity Navigator, an online service that evaluates charity organizations for legitimacy. Charity Navigator could not rate VFA due to insufficient information contained in its IRS tax exemption Form 990N. However, that doesn’t indicate a positive or negative assessment of VFA.

Charity Navigator does indicate VFA is an organization “which receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit or the general public.” It is an independent organization with no affiliation to any national, regional or geographic grouping of organizations.

VFA says on it’s website it helps volunteer fire departments recruit members through national radio and television public service announcements, direct mail, and by providing customized marketing materials to departments.

The letter mailed to the Dublin resident states that her name has been selected as “someone who might agree to volunteer at one of the local volunteer fire departments in the Dublin area.” It does not say how her name was selected.

The document goes on to point out that the recipient doesn’t have to volunteer to fight fires; she can answer phones, help with fund raisers, keep the department’s books, etc. However, if she is unable to volunteer her services, the solicitation indicates she can help by sending VFA a donation of $10-$50, or more “so we can continue our national recruitment effort.”

A disclosure on the back of the letter estimates 65 percent of funds VFA received in its first fiscal year in 2014 was used for fundraising; 25 percent to education “in conjunction with fundraising appeals;” five percent to administration and five percent to program services.

The letter contains statements such as, “Your Local Volunteer Fire Department Needs You,” and “Dublin Area Volunteer Firefighter Drive” at the top of the front page. The solicitation even includes a “Dublin Area Volunteer Drive Reply Form” and a self-addressed “business reply mail” envelope which states no postage is necessary if it is mailed in the United States. However, four one-cent stamps are attached.

The organization says it also provides free fire prevention and fire education materials to schools, fire departments, senior centers and at-risk groups, such as the blind or hearing impaired. Finally, VFA says it operates a national help line for first responders.

Regardless whether VFA is legitimate, Cecil wants citizens in his department’s territory to understand Dublin Fire Department will not receive any donations made to VFA.

