Two charged with robbing man in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department has charged two men in connection with a robbery on Newbern Road in July.

Officer Megan Jennings said Austin Tyler Morse Lenoir, 22, of Blacksburg, and Carlton Malek Shabash Roland, 18, of Pulaski, are charged with one count each of robbery. The men are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail, according to jail records.

Police were dispatched to the area of Newbern Road and Craig Street around 9:51 p.m. July 17 in response to a robbery report. Jennings said the victim told police three males assaulted him, took his wallet and fled the scene.

Lenoir was quickly located in the area and placed under arrest. Roland was arrested later.

The investigation is continuing.

