Three-vehicle collision

Traffic on Cleburne Boulevard was shut down for a while Wednesday afternoon when a car, pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided in front of Bojangles in Dublin. Apparently no serious injuries were reported. The pickup truck ended up overturning down an embankment, while the back axel came loose on the semi’s trailer. Both the front and back of the car were crushed. Details were not available at press time.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2018.

