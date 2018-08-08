Three sought in Dora Trail robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is seeking two males and a female in connection with the robbery of a man on Dora Trail in Pulaski Saturday.

Chief Gary Roche said the suspects robbed a 51-year-old man by physical force around 8:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Heritage Park.

“Several minutes into the encounter, the victim was physically battered by these individuals,” Roche said in a media release issued Tuesday afternoon. “The perpetrators escaped from the scene with items belonging to the victim.”

The victim received minor injuries that did not require immediate attention. A nearby resident assisted him, according to the chief.

The investigation is continuing.

