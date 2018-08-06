The Stranger no stranger to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Given the name, Mike Santoro and his band, The Stranger, may sound like newcomers to the music scene. However, the group is no stranger to Pulaski.

Last year, the Billy Joel tribute show amazed a Pulaski Theatre audience with its authentic replication of Joel’s tunes. Now, those who didn’t make it to last year’s show have another opportunity to find out what they missed.

The Stranger returns to Pulaski Theatre Saturday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at pulaskitheatre.com, or at Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski; Pulaski Visitors Center in Dublin and Upstairs Downstairs Boutique in Pulaski.

Santoro formed The Stranger in 2009. They’re now said to have “amassed an impressive list of clientele, high profile events, festivals and concerts that would rival many national acts.” With several decades of experience between them, The Stranger has earned the distinction of being “a musical powerhouse that is recognized as one of the best and most entertaining live bands in the business.”

According to the band’s website, Santoro “looks like Billy, moves like Billy, plays piano like Billy, and most of all sounds so much like Billy Joel you’ll be astonished what you’re seeing and hearing is actually a tribute artist.”

In fact, Santoro is so authentic he was even born in Joel’s native hometown of Levittown, N.Y. Today, he and the other band members live in Charlotte, N.C.

