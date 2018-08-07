The Humane Society of Pulaski County asks for donations for upcoming Yard Sale

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will be accepting donations from the public for their yard sale on Friday August 10 and Saturday August 11. Proceeds from the yard sale will go towards maintaining the shelter and keeping the animals there happy.

Donations will be accepted this entire week from 10a.m. till 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at their offices at 80 Dublin Park Road.

The Humane Society of Pulaski County thanks the public for their participation but will be unable to accept certain donations including: Large Household appliances, items that do not work, building materials, mattresses, soiled or damaged furniture, cathode ray TVs, paints, kerosine heaters or guns.

Whatever is donated, the Humane Society would like to make sure it’s in working order and if there is any question as to whether or not a donation would be appropriate call (540) 674-0089.

Items that will definitely be available at this weekend’s yard sale include bags of clothes costing $1. Mixed bags with clothing and other items will cost $5. There will also be an area for specially priced higher end and larger items.

