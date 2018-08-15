Teresa Barker Quesenberry

On Sunday Aug. 12, 2018 Teresa Gail Barker Quesenberry, 57, of Pulaski, Va., rested from her three-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Radford, Va., Aug. 2, 1961. She was the supervisor of nursing at Fairview Inc., Assisted Living Home, where she served with all heart.

She was preceded in death, by her father, Walter Grant Barker. Remaining to celebrate her life are her soulmate and husband, Glenn Alan Quesenberry, and her adoring son and his wife, Colin and Amy Barker of Pulaski, Va., and her mother Ima Jean Barker of Dublin.

Her zeal for life is continued with her only grandchild, Nathan Barker. She sadly leaves behind a brother and his family, Joe and Maude Barker; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald Quesenberry of Bristol, Va., Tom and Rita Kegley of Christiansburg, Va., Mark and Sue Newman of Pulaski, Va., and very dear friends Bob and JoAnn Herndon of Pulaski, Va. Also surviving are many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will are Thursday, Aug.16, 2018, 1 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Thursday at the funeral home, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NRVCS for Fairview Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

