Teaching treks lead to Random Beauty exhibit

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Several art lovers made their way to the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley in downtown Pulaski Sunday for the Random Beauty reception, held for local artist Tammy Parks. The show featured Park’s many various works of art including paintings, sculptures, stained glass and photography.

Parks, a native of this area who graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1991, teaches art at New River Community College. She teaches a general art course which includes art history as well hands-on studio projects.

“I’m what I’d call a generalist,” said Parks. “I don’t know if that’s a real term but it’s my term and so as a generalist I don’t have to choose one medium. There’s paper, clay, photography, painting. There’s sculptures, there’s stained glass. What’s lovely is that usually I’m making art because I’m teaching courses and the only way to teach is to be working alongside your students.”

Many of the works seen at Park’s Random Beauty exhibit were produced as she taught students at NRCC, including her series of photographs which inspired the name of the show. Park’s photographs of Random Beauty stem from overseas college courses that she teaches as part of her art history class. For her latest overseas trip, Park’s took her class to Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece. Previous field trips enabled her take college students to visit Italy, Great Britain and the Iberian Peninsula as part of their studies.

“This last trip was 13 days. They were seeing art from eight in the morning till eight in the evening. We even went to a Midsummer’s Night’s Dream in Croatia. It took place in a giant fort above the tower in which they literally shot scenes from Game of Thrones. So there we are in this picturesque landscape watching Shakespeare. We decide where we want to go and then we make it work and the students have a good time.”

Photographs of random beauty on trips to these locations fill a large section of wall at the Fine Arts Center. These wide ranging trips affected Tammy Park’s other art as well.

“It’s huge. It makes its way into your art in all the different ways. One of those, of course, is Chichen Itza, the huge stained glass piece in the window. The Matisse collection in France inspired me to do the stained glass.”

Tammy Park’s mother, Arlene McMillen, says that her daughter loved art at an early age.

“When she got big enough to hold a pencil, I put it in her hand and I’d show her how to draw. She’d come to me and say, ‘Mommy draw me a cat and I’d show her and then I’d make her do it and she just took right off with it.”

McMillen also says that she sees a tendency toward self-portraiture in much of her daughter’s artwork. “They all remind me of her as a child with the different expressions.”

Currently, Parks is working on completing her thesis on the philosophy of art.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2018.

