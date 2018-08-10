Teachers and staff get motivated at Convocation

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Public Schools held their annual Convocation at New River Community College’s Edwards Hall Thursday morning. Enthusiastic Pulaski County teachers and administrators nearly filled the large auditorium and broke into applause on several occasions.

After introducing the school board, Director of Human Resources Teresa Hurst read aloud the long list of teachers who were recently hired for this upcoming school year.

School Board Chairman Timothy Hurst spoke at length about the achievements and future goals of the Pulaski County school system. Toward the end of his speech, Hurst gave the go ahead to play a scene from the film “Facing the Giants” on the overhead projector. The clip shows a football coach motivating one of his players to go further than he ever thought possible by coaxing him to carry another football player the length of a football field, on all fours, while blindfolded.

At the end of the emotional movie scene, Hurst asked several teachers if they were the coach or the player in that scene before declaring that they were all both the coach and the player.

“That’s our challenge at Pulaski County Schools, is to go farther than we ever have before,” Hurst stated. “We’re all capable of doing so much more than we realize. The students of Pulaski County are all capable of doing so much more than we realize.”

The Pulaski County High School Band played a few well received tunes before Lezley Wilson gave here report message from the Pulaski County Educational Association. After which, the excellent PCHS drama club presented two musical numbers from Mary Poppins.

Dr. Kevin Siers, the Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools, gave his presentation showing how well each school in the county was doing in terms of accreditation. All schools in the county are accredited but some need to improve test scores in certain subjects. Chronic absenteeism was listed as one of the county schools’ biggest problems especially at PCHS, which has seen the problem worsen.

Toward the end, McKinley Rorrer, a fourth-grade teacher at Critzer Elementary School, gave her “Thoughts from a new Teacher” speech.

Dr. Kevin Siers made the closing statement and the Golden Cougar Marching Band brought this year’s Convocation ceremony to an end.

School officially begins for kindergarten, sixth and ninth-graders Wednesday, Aug. 15. All students report for school Thursday, Aug. 16.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2018.

