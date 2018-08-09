Suspect arrested in Dora Trail robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

One of three people wanted in a robbery on Dora Trail Saturday is in custody, according to Pulaski Police Department.

Brandon Thomas Nunn, 20, of Pulaski, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on one count of robbery, said Officer Megan Jennings. The investigation is continuing in an effort to identify the other suspects.

Police say a 51-year-old man was robbed by physical force around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Heritage Park, on Dora Trail. The trail runs behind homes on Dora Highway from the historic train station to the point it links with New River Trail.

Chief Gary Roche said the victim was physically battered several minutes into the encounter with the two men and one woman involved in the robbery. The perpetrators fled the scene with items belonging to the victim.

The man who was attacked received minor injuries. He was assisted by a resident of the area.

Nunn is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct.1, but that could change if other suspects are arrested.

