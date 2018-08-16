State police searching for sex offender

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a non-violent sex offender from Pulaski who allegedly failed to re-register.

Master Trooper M.K. Blevins is seeking 46-year-old Mark Anthony Bryant, whose last registration address was 428 W. Main St. in Pulaski. Blevins obtained a misdemeanor warrant charging Bryant with failing to re-register as a sex offender after visiting the man’s last known address and not being able to make contact with him.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s location can anonymously call VSP’s Wytheville office at 276-228-3131 or 1-800-542-8716.

When Bryant re-registered in August 2017, he was described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Bryant first registered as a sex offender in Virginia in July 2016 as the result of a May 2013 conviction in Nashville Circuit Court in Tennessee. VSP registration information indicates he was convicted of promoting prostitution in a case involving a minor.

