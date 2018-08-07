Seventeen NRCC students graduate from practical nursing program

Seventeen New River Community College students have completed requirements for the three-semester practical nursing program at the college. They received certificates and their nursing pins in a ceremony Aug. 1.

Practical nursing graduates include from Giles County – Kayla

Blankenship, Pearisburg; Melissa Langley, Rich Creek; Sarah Miller, Pearisburg; Noell Neice, Pembroke; Kelli Price, Narrows; Jenni Proctor, Narrows; Victoria Wilson, Narrows; from Montgomery County-Savannah Bandy, Shawsville; Katleen Booher, Christiansburg; Eliana Brammer, Shawsville; Erin Childress, Christiansburg; Natasha Gaston, Christiansburg; Heather Johnson-Rivera, Shawsville; Kayla Wikstrom,

Blacksburg; from Pulaski County- Kelli Duncan, Dublin; Hannah Flatten, Dublin; and from Radford- Kyndell Rogers.

Noell Neice was chosen by her peers to give the graduation address.

Also participating in the ceremony were Sarah Tolbert-Hurysz, Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences; Melissa Rice, Assistant Professor of Practical Nursing; and Dr. Lorrie Coe-Meade, Nursing Program Director.

Ending the program, Dr. Graham Mitchell, Professor of Psychology and Religion, led a Blessing of the Hands ceremony with nursing faculty and students to bring “healing and wholeness” to the nurse’s touch.

NRCC’s certificate program prepares students to qualify as

contributing members of a health care team, rendering patient care in a variety of health service facilities. These students are eligible to take the Virginia Board of Nursing examination leading to licensing as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

