Seventeen NRCC students graduate from practical nursing program

Pictured here are the graduates of the most recent NRCC Practical Nursing Program. Graduates are (front, from left) Melissa Langley, Sarah Miller, Victoria Wilson and Noell Neice.  Second row: Hannah Flatten, Kayla Blankenship, Kayla Wikstrom and Savannah Bandy. Third row: Eliana Brammer, Heather Johnson-Rivera, Kyndell Rogers and Katleen Booher. Fourth row: Erin Childress, Natasha Gaston, Kelli Price and Kelli Duncan. Not pictured: Jenni Proctor

Seventeen New River Community College students have completed requirements for the three-semester practical nursing program at the college. They received certificates and their nursing pins in a ceremony Aug. 1.

Practical nursing graduates include from Giles County – Kayla
Blankenship, Pearisburg; Melissa Langley, Rich Creek; Sarah Miller, Pearisburg; Noell Neice, Pembroke; Kelli Price, Narrows; Jenni Proctor, Narrows; Victoria Wilson, Narrows; from Montgomery County-Savannah Bandy, Shawsville; Katleen Booher, Christiansburg; Eliana Brammer, Shawsville; Erin Childress, Christiansburg; Natasha Gaston, Christiansburg; Heather Johnson-Rivera, Shawsville; Kayla Wikstrom,
Blacksburg; from Pulaski County- Kelli Duncan, Dublin; Hannah Flatten, Dublin; and from Radford- Kyndell Rogers.

Noell Neice was chosen by her peers to give the graduation address.
Also participating in the ceremony were Sarah Tolbert-Hurysz, Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences; Melissa Rice, Assistant Professor of Practical Nursing; and Dr. Lorrie Coe-Meade, Nursing Program Director.
Ending the program, Dr. Graham Mitchell, Professor of Psychology and Religion, led a Blessing of the Hands ceremony with nursing faculty and students to bring “healing and wholeness” to the nurse’s touch.

NRCC’s certificate program prepares students to qualify as
contributing members of a health care team, rendering patient care in a variety of health service facilities. These students are eligible to take the Virginia Board of Nursing examination leading to licensing as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

