Scrimmage bodes well for cross-country Cougars

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Cougars cross-country team competed against the Auburn Eagles and Salem Spartans at the first scrimmage of the year at Randolph Park Friday. Approximately 60 runners including the boys’ and girls’ teams of all three schools participated in five kilometer (3.1 mile) course which ran through all parts of Randolph Park before finishing at the 50-yard line of the soccer/football field.

The Cougars appeared to be ready for the upcoming cross-country season with strong showings by both squads. The boys won the competition handily with senior Noah Whitlow winning the event with a scorching 17 minute 45 second finishing time. Fellow seniors Shaun King and Cade Compton were close behind taking second and third respectively, finishing times just a tick or two above the 18-minute mark. Sophomore Bryce Martin came in with a respectable fifth place finish.

PCHS senior Grace Boone won the girls competition with a finishing time of 20:11. Teammate Betsy Nall came in second a little over a minute later with sophomore Allyson Castle coming in for a well-earned fifth place finish.

“I’m pretty happy with the girl’s side,” said PCHS cross-country coach Sirak Ogbagabir. “We have a couple of girls out with injuries but we think we can get them healthy before the season starts. Grace is probably the best runner in the entire state and Betsy is back to the form she had as a 10th-grader. Last year she had a tough go at it in her junior year but this year she’s worked back.”

Despite a strong showing, the female PCHS cross-country team came in second place to Salem in a close contest. The boys’ cross-country team won the scrimmage handily, with Auburns team coming in a distant second. Coach Ogbagabir seemed well pleased.

“Our varsity will be seniors and sophomores this year. Great Mix. So we have a great youth situation going on. We graduated six seniors last year. We’re going to graduate 6 seniors this year. So we’re going to take a hit this year but those upper classmen will help the younger guys develop. We were second in the region last year. Seventh in the state. We’re hoping to win the region and be in the top two in state. The top two get to go to the national championship.”

The first PCHS cross-country contest that will count will be the Boys Varsity Invitational meet at Christiansburg Saturday, Sept. 1.

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2018.

