School board votes to name entrance of new middle school

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board’s meeting Tuesday evening was much anticipated, as the naming of the entrance way to the new middle was again on the agenda.

Before the meeting got underway, school board chairman Tim Hurst asked for a moment of silence to honor the recently deceased Coach Donald Skeens. “He was my P.E. teacher many years ago and had quite a sense of humor and will certainly be missed by Pulaski County,” Hurst said. School Board member Paige Cash also wanted to bring attention to Odetta Graham, a Pulaski County English teacher who recently died.

After the moment of silence but before the decision was taken to name the entrance drive, the school board again allowed public commentary regarding the naming of the entrance. E.W. Harless urged the board to “Pull Bausell’s name out of the trash can, because that’s where it went,” in his comments urging the drive be named for the late Cpl. Bausell. Alex Cox brought up the fact that Pulaski County is named after a revolutionary war hero who died in battle and that Bausell “jumped on a hand grenade to save his friends.”

In urging the board to vote for Bausell, Marine veteran Al Davis remarked that there is a monument dedicated to him on the island where he sacrificed his life and that Bausell grew up on Henry Street, a mere two blocks away from the school board meeting.

Before the vote, school board member Paige Cash chose to address the audience saying that she had spent a good portion of the last two months thinking about naming the entrance way. “I actually had not made up my mind until 10 o’clock this morning and the reason is because I’m responsible for people in the Robinson District who elected me.”

Cash went on to say that many of her constituents had never heard of Bausell and had suggested the entrance be named for other notable individuals who had lived in the county longer. Cash began to do her own research and found something that endeared her to Lewis K. Bausell.

Before going to war, Bausell worked for a book binding company that published a book entitled, A Colored Woman in a White World. “The book was written by Mary Church Terrell,” said Cash. “One of the first African-American women to graduate college and a founding member of the NAACP.”

Cash conjectured that publishing such a book in the 30s must have been a risky proposition and how this revealed that Bausell was not one to take the “easy way.” She continued by saying that neither her father, a WWII veteran, nor her uncle, who was severely and negatively affected by his wartime experience, were ones to take the easy way. She added that some of her students at New River Community College had been diagnosed with PTSD.

“None of these people took the easy road. Deciding how to vote here has not been an easy road. For the sake of unity in this county, I’m going to vote yes,” she said.

Cash then exhorted audience members to tell people why the entrance way was named after Bausell and what he did to deserve that honor.

With that, school board member Mike Barbour made the motion to name the entrance to Pulaski County Middle School the Lewis K. Bausell Medal of Honor Way. The motion passed unanimously and this unexpectedly controversial issue was seemingly put to rest.

After the vote, chairman of the school board Tim Hurst commented that only the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has the power to officially place a name on the entrance way. However, there is a very good likelihood that the supervisors will follow the school board’s recommendation.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2018.

