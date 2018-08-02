School Board hears citizen comments

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board held a special called meeting this week for the purpose of allowing public commentary relative to naming the entrance road to the new Pulaski County Middle School.

School board members have heard several suggestions from an engaged citizenry for the naming of the new entrance drive and with this meeting gave the public the opportunity to voice their opinion on the record.

Though there were several in attendance, the meeting room was not full. Most all of the spectators seemed to be tied to various veteran’s organizations including the American Legion, AMVETS and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Other media outlets also came to cover this meeting, which some expected to be lively or even raucous. If that was the expectation, they were surely disappointed as only three speakers stood to address the board in polite and reasoned tones.

Pulaski town councilor and military veteran James Radcliffe was the first to address the school board. Radcliffe, as did all of the evening’s speakers, came to support the idea of naming the new middle school entrance way in honor of Medal of Honor awardee and Pulaski native Cpl. Lewis Kenneth Bausell. The town council member noted the difficulty of serving as an elected official and assured the board that he would respect their vote whatever they decided.

Military veteran Dana Jackson spoke next, saying that he had no intention of glorifying war but only of glorifying people who served in war. Jackson said that he would love to see the entire school named for Cpl. Bausell, but that he knew the board had a policy of not naming schools after individuals. He then expressed his support of naming the entrance way to the middle school after Cpl. Bausell, who threw himself on a grenade in WWII to save his fellow soldiers.

“What better way to teach the children of Pulaski County about Kenneth Bausell than to see his name on the gateway every day when they go to school,” Jackson said. “We only have one national hero in the county. That man should have never been forgotten. Let’s do what we can to make up for lost time.”

No sooner had Jackson finished when a member of the audience was heard to say, “Amen.”

Next, combat veteran Al Davis spoke in favor of naming the entrance after Bausell. “You’re going to have a thousand people going in and a thousand people going out of that school. So what better way for them to learn the history of the Medal of Honor,”

With that, the discussion ended, as no one else stood to address the board.

Several personnel changes that were discussed in closed session were approved at the meeting. The board also approved a raise for Pulaski School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers in the amount of $1,350, for an annual salary totaling $136,350.

The recently approved school budget gave all Pulaski County school personnel a raise and the superintendents contract stipulates that if the average salary of school personnel is increased, the salary of the school superintendent must also increase proportionally.

With this, Board Chair Timothy Hurst adjourned the meeting but before everyone dispersed, school superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers insisted on mentioning two recent deaths. The night before the meeting, former PCHS assistant football coach Clark Reece died in his native Carroll County. The second death he mentioned involved the daughter of the IT/RT instructor Melissa Poole, whose 16-year-old daughter was killed in an automobile accident in Christiansburg.

Board chair Tim Hurst thanked Siers for reminding him of this, even though the meeting had officially come to a close.

“He was a line coach and probably one of the best line coaches we’ve ever seen,” said Hurst. “I remember seeing Coach Reece on the practice field and watching this kid mess up, really bad and the worst thing you’d ever hear Clark Reece say would be something like, ‘Dog gone it all’ and then slap the kid on the rear end and give him support. A true gentleman.”

Hurst also mentioned the untimely death of Steve and Melissa Poole’s teenage daughter.

“She was a student at Christiansburg High School,” Hurst explained. “I saw Mr. (Bill) Benson there at visitation that night and we saw a funeral home packed with children. Something that they shouldn’t have to deal with. Let’s keep those folks in mind.”

The board is scheduled to take action on naming the drive leading to the new middle school at their next meeting Tuesday, Aug. 14.

