Saving the champ: Little known history makes corkscrew willow worth saving

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Citizens walk and play in Kiwanis Park in Pulaski on a daily basis, but few, if any, realize they are in the midst of a champion.

Some may take notice and maybe even comment on his size, but chances are they did not know he’s the biggest of his kind in Virginia.

Even some town officials weren’t aware of the champ’s significance until his obvious declining health was pointed out. Now, an effort is underway to try to save him.

The champion in question is a 57-foot tall corkscrew willow that has a 287-inch (24-foot) circumference. It’s on the “Virginia BIG Trees” registry as the largest tree of its species in Virginia. In fact, it’s the only corkscrew willow on the database that’s still alive.

Dr. Eric Wiseman, coordinator of the Virginia Big Tree Program, based at Virginia Tech, says the corkscrew willow isn’t a common tree in Virginia. Not only is it nonnative to the United States (native to northeast China), it “fell out of favor” with landscapers because it is short-lived, has weak wood and tends to make a mess.

Since Pulaski’s champion tree is tucked away along a stream on the edge of a park — as opposed to an area with sidewalks and lawns — it’s wasn’t in a position to be noticeably messy and prompt removal.

Of the 1,518 live trees in the Big Trees database, Wiseman says Pulaski’s tree is the 42nd highest scoring at 364 points.

He explained scoring is based on three factors: height, crown spread and trunk circumference. Trees receive one point for every foot of height, one point for every inch of circumference and a quarter point for every foot of crown spread. The Pulaski tree has a crown spread of 78 feet, but that will be changing as soon as an arborist gets hold of it.

Crown spread includes deadwood and the willow has a lot of it. Wiseman said the tree will lose points when it is pruned, but it needs to be done. Since it’s the only corkscrew willow on the database, it shouldn’t lose its distinction as the largest in Virginia unless another larger one is found and recorded.

An arborist, Danny Wilson with New Riverside Consulting LLC, assessed the tree a week ago. He report was shared with Pulaski Town Council Tuesday.

Wilson says the tree’s declining health is typical for a tree of its size and age. Town Manager Shawn Utt said Wilson estimated the tree to be “well over” 100 years old; however, Wiseman said they are fast growing and that may be a generous estimate. He feels 70 to 100 is generous and 50-70 is probable.

The only way to determine the age is by cutting down the tree and counting the growth rings or taking a core sample. Wiseman suspects a core sample will not work because the tree is likely hollow inside at this point.

Wilson told the town in his report, “Once trees reach this stage in their life cycle, there is nothing that can be done to save them; however, there are things that can be done to prolong their life and protect property and people from hazards due to the tree’s health.”

His first recommendation was to immediately restrict access underneath the tree’s canopy because of the hazard posed to people using the park. As such, the town has installed a barrier.

The second step to be taken is to have the deadwood pruned out of the canopy by an arborist trained in ANSI A300 standards. Doing so will help reduce the extra weight and stress on the living branches and provide the best results for the tree’s health.

Once the deadwood is removed, Wilson recommends the remaining branches be cabled together to reduce outward pressure on the remaining branches and provide adequate support to them. Until the deadwood is removed, it is unclear whether there will be enough live wood left for cabling to be effective. If there is, annual maintenance and inspection is required and should be factored into an ongoing tree care budget, the report states.

If cabling will not work or is too costly, Wilson says the only other options are to keep the area under the canopy or in the fall zone blocked off for safety of those using the park or have the tree removed.

Finally, Wilson recommends a mulch ring be installed under the tree to help prevent damage during mowing.

During his inspection, Wilson also found the tree to have internal fungal rot, large burls on the trunk and branches, sections of bark missing, and vertical and horizontal cracks in the branches and junctions of the branches and trunk.

The town is going to have an arborist prune the tree, with the goal being to prolong its life.

According to the big tree database, the next largest corkscrew willow recorded is in Loudon County. Although it was reported dead in 2007, it scored 324 points that year and had a circumference of 279 inches. At that point it was 42 feet tall and had a crown width of only 10 feet.

The other two dead corkscrew willows were in Montgomery County (156 points) and Salem City (168 points). They were reported dead in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

Virginia Big Tree Program was started in 1970 as a project of 4-H and FFA. Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation at Virginia Tech now coordinate it.

The goal of the program is to increase care and appreciation of all trees and educate the Commonwealth on the value of trees and forests.

The database maintains information on the five largest specimens of more than 300 native, nonnative and naturalized tree species. Trees are measured and recertified at least every 10 years.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2018.

