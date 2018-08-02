Ruth Hendricks Webb

Mrs. Ruth Hendricks Webb, 84, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Madeline Hendricks; brothers, Douglas Hendricks Sr. and John Hendricks, and sister, Wilda Cruise.

She is survived by her husband, of 61 years, Clarence Webb Sr.; son, Clarence Webb Jr., and daughter, Debbie (Eugene) Anderson, all of Dublin, Va.; sister, Annie Charlton of Dublin, Va.; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is being held Sunday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m., at Spirit of Life Worship Center, Pulaski, Va., with interment in West Dublin Cemetery. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 540-981-9100.

