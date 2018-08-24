Ruby King Poore

ROANOKE, Va. — Ruby King Poore, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was born Ruby Lois King May 28, 1926, in Switchback, W.Va., to her parents, Robert Roy and Betty (Hedge) King. She married Jesse Poore Jr. Nov. 10, 1950. She resided in Pulaski, Va., the majority of her life until moving to Roanoke in 2009. Ruby lived her life humbly as an example of love, loyalty, kindness and service to her family and friends.

Serving as her husband’s faithful caregiver for many years inspired a career as a nursing assistant. Before retiring, Ruby worked at The Randolph House, where she loved and served the elderly and disabled residents. After retirement, she continued her life of service as a private-duty nursing assistant. Ruby’s love was expressed most visibly through her gift of cooking. She found enjoyment, pride and fulfillment in preparing delicious meals for others.

Ruby is survived by her youngest son, Mark Poore; her grandchildren, Michelle Goff, Jessie Trusko, Megan Poore, Luke Poore and Seth Poore; her great-grandchildren, Cole Goff and Adina Goff; and one sister, Bonnie (King) Harner. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Poore Jr.; her oldest son, Michael Poore; her parents, Robert Roy and Betty (Hedge) King; and her siblings, Roy Robert King Jr., Edith (King) McNeeley, Hubert Donald King Sr., and William Chester King.

Funeral services according to the Lutheran Book of Worship are being officiated by the Rev. Myles Hixson at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, from Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Immediately following the service, committal and burial are at Shiloh Cemetery in Pulaski County, Va. The family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Stevens Funeral Home, 815 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials are considered for The Joy Ranch, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343 or The American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018.

