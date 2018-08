Robert W. Sirt

Robert W. Sirt, formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away June 29, 2018, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet Novell Sirt.

His funeral was held July 2 at Norris Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2018.

