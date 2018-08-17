Ricky Lee Hundley

Ricky Lee Hundley, 63, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Aug. 14, 2018.

He was born in California June 30, 1955, and was the son of Pansy Slate Hundley of Dublin, Va., and the late Charles D. Hundley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Duaine Hundley.

Ricky was a former supervisor at Fontaine Modification in Dublin, Va. He thoroughly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a talented master mechanic who liked working on projects in his garage. He loved being “Pawpaw Hunnie” to his two grandsons. His eyes lit up and mood brightened when the grandkids visited, or he talked about them. His kids and grandkids were his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Pansy Hundley, of Dublin, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lindsay Hundley of Pulaski, Va.; daughter and son-in-law Katlyn Hundley and Robbie Burton of Laurel Fork, Va.; grandsons Lawson Burton and Bodey Hundley; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and David Herndon, of Chesterfield, Va., and Katrina Hundley and Joseph Roark, of Riner, Va.; niece and nephew, Klair Roark and Michael Herndon and his wife, Mary Kieu; and two very dear pups, Lil’ Bit and Zeus.

Memorial services are Sunday at 2 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

