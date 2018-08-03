Reader reunited with yearbook

Dave Gravely/SWT

For those who didn’t know, The Southwest Times has been in the process of moving our offices over the past two weeks. As a part of that move, we’ve been able to unearth some great history and a few surprises. One of those surprises was a 1970 Dublin High School yearbook with the name “Linda Barbettini” embossed on the front cover. With the help of our Facebook page we were able to locate Linda Linkous, who claims she hasn’t seen the yearbook for at least 15 years and has no idea how it turned up in our attic. Active in the DHS Class of 1970 reunions, Linkous was very happy to see the yearbook again and promised to share it with her classmates at their next gathering.

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2018.

Comments

comments