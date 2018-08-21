Raymond Scott ‘Scotty’ Smith

Raymond Scott “Scotty” Smith, age 57, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at his son’s residence in Roanoke, Va.

He was born May 9, 1961, in Dale City, Va., and was the son of C.R. Smith and the late Joan Tolson.

He is survived by his son, Samuel Scott Smith of Roanoke, Va.; his daughter, Whitney Diane Coffee of Front Royal, Va; a brother, Benjamin Lee Tolson, and three grandchildren.

Mr. Smith was cremated. A private gathering of family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

