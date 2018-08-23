Radford becomes a Virginia Main Street affiliate

Radford – Radford City has been accepted into the Virginia Main Street downtown revitalization program as a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Commercial District Affiliate.

Virginia Main Street uses the National Main Street model for downtown revitalization, which builds economic vitality using a community’s unique heritage and attributes as the foundation. The program helps communities develop their own strategies to encourage business development, building renovation and pride in their downtown area.

As an affiliate, Radford will have the opportunity to attend a variety of trainings throughout the year and have access to downtown revitalization grants, resources and materials. City officials will be able to consult with Main Street representatives regarding key issues and can also benefit from being part of a larger network of downtowns dedicated to revitalization.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this nationally recognized program,” said David Ridpath, Radford City manager. “The support we will receive from Virginia Main Street will have a positive impact on our downtown revitalization efforts.”

The Virginia Main Street program, administered by DHCD, began in 1985. Since that time, the program and its designated communities have encouraged more than $1 billion in private investment, attracted more than 6,700 new businesses and created more than 22,000 new jobs.

“Affiliate status is an important first step for a community interested in downtown revitalization,” said Rebecca Rowe, Virginia Main Street program manager. “We are pleased to have Radford join the program and applaud their commitment to further their revitalization efforts and create improved economic opportunity downtown.”

