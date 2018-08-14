Pulaski Yankees set new single-game attendance record

By BETSY HAUGH

Pulaski Yankees

The Pulaski Yankees welcomed 3,592 fans to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park for Sunday night’s victory over the Danville Braves, setting a new single-game attendance record for the Yankees’ franchise. The mark tops the Yankees’ previous record of 3,572 set on June 30, 2017.

“We’re extremely appreciative of the support from the Pulaski community,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Christina Edney. “We’d like to thank all of the fans who visit Calfee Park to enjoy Yankees’ baseball, especially the 1,200 Shelor Motor Mile employees and their families who joined us Sunday for their first of two company picnics this season. We look forward to welcoming another large crowd Saturday evening during their second event and to seeing all our fans at our nine remaining home games.”

Since the Shelor Automotive Group purchased Calfee Park prior to the 2015 season, over 260,000 fans have attended Pulaski Yankees’ games at the historic ballpark. The organization is on pace to set another single-season attendance record in 2018 with a year-to-date attendance of 67,679 with nine home games remaining; the current single-season record is 77,880 set in 2017.

The Yankees defeated the Braves 2-1 in Sunday’s contest for their eighth win in their last 11 games. Top prospect Luis Medina was scheduled to take the mound Monday at 7 p.m. as Pulaski looks for its fourth straight series win in the second of six consecutive home games at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park.

