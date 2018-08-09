Pulaski OKs solar farm near Critzer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Will Pulaski County become an exporter of clean energy?

Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt says it’s possible, given two projects already approved and another one that’s possible.

Pulaski Town Council voted Tuesday night to approve a special exception so a 150-acre solar farm can be built on property a 301-acre tract at 1945 Warden Spring Road, Pulaski.

Susan and Jeff Bain, a former Pulaski County School Board member, own the property. Like many farms in today’s economy, Jeff Bain said it no longer provides sufficient income for one family, much less the multiple families it provided for in it early years.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2018.

Comments

comments