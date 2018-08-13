Pulaski joining 100-mile trail initiative

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Bikers and hikers may eventually be able to follow a system of trails from Pulaski County to Roanoke if an initiative of Montgomery County Board of Supervisors gains support.

Pulaski Mayor David Clark is serving on a committee in the making that will look into linking trails in multiple localities to create a 100-mile-long trail that would stretch from Galax to Roanoke, passing through Pulaski County and the town of Pulaski in the process.

If there is sufficient interest in the proposal, the committee will consist of representatives of Galax, Radford, Roanoke and Salem cities; Carroll, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke and Wythe counties, and the towns of Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Dublin and Pulaski.

Federal and state funding, as well as private donations, would be sought to join existing trails. Any matching funds required for construction or property purchases would be provided by the locality within which the work or land is located. However, if the need affects the entire trail, all members might be asked to contribute.

“The goal is for each locality to utilize current employees such as parks and recreation and planning staff to assist with requesting funds from state and federal agencies. No locality would be required to provide funding to the committee,” states a letter to Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt from Christopher Tuck, chair of Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

Tuck says Montgomery’s board believes such a project would contribute to the regions economic success and quality of life.

According to Utt, existing trails to be linked would be New River Trail, Radford Riverwalk Trail, Huckleberry Trail and Roanoke River Greenway.

Written by: Editor on August 13, 2018.

