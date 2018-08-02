Pulaski Chamber supports PCHS Robotics Club

“Pulaski County Public Schools is excited about meeting the challenges of preparing students to enter the 21st century workforce. There is no doubt that the development of robust robotics and mechatronics educational programs will ensure that our students develop the skills and competencies needed to compete in the modern job market and continue to make the New River Valley an attractive location for the development of new industries,” Dr. Kevin W. Siers, Division Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, recently stated. “We are extremely thankful for the support and funding that has been provided through the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce in helping us develop and maintain a robotics team and look forward to seeing this program evolve into courses with employment credentials.”

Pulaski County’s first Lego League Robotics Team, a student driven team named PC BOTIX, took shape in the fall of 2017, a few months before the opening of the Pulaski County Youth Center at the former Riverlawn School. Upon learning about the center, Franky Marchand reached out to Tina Martin, the Center’s Executive Director, and shared this great program with her. Not only did he encourage the program but he located funds to assist the youth center to launch its first team. Marchand, his wife Isabelle and his team (Tuxedo Pandas) started right away to train coaches and bring their students to mentor the youth center team. Their students participated in their first competitions in 2017 and ranked fifth out of 12 teams.

Although their goal was to get just one team started that has expanded as interest has grown in the program. In June PCYC sponsored a Robotics Camp during which the Tuxedo Pandas came out and shared with the students. Amanda Marshall will continue to assist with the FLL Team, while Lead Coach Renee Spangler works to get a First Tech Challenge (FTC) Team going for high school students.

Ms. Spangler is a twenty-something computer engineer from Southern Maryland who came to Virginia Tech for her degree. She became interested in robotics when she tagged along with her brothers to a Boy Scout meeting when a local robotics team did a demonstration. Her parents helped them start a family robotics team, and Renee has been doing robotics for 10 years. During her years in robotics, her family team won the World Competition, having been to that competition three times in four years. They also won the Inspire once and several times they won awards for their robot design and their software. Some of her favorite awards were the judges’ awards for being unique.

When asked what made her so passionate about robotics, she enthused, “Robotics is like a sport where you don’t have to be the best athletically and don’t have to train from three years old to be competitive. It is something where you can use your talents and work with others to create and design your own robot to play a game that changes every year. It is so fulfilling to be able to say that I was able to create something out of base parts that plays a game and does it well.”

The younger local students (FLL) are designing a smaller robot that is fully autonomous. The coach takes a more laid-back approach with this group, letting them use their imaginations to design parts for the robot and then helping them figure out how to program it.

The high school age students for FTC are designing an 18-inch Cube robot out of a kit of parts to play a game that has both autonomous and driver-operated periods. She will be helping them use the engineering method to help design and build their robot and also help them learn Java so they can program the robot.

Although Ms. Spangler will be there for guidance and ideas, this is the group’s robot and they will be the ones designing and having the final say in how it’s built. Her initial goals for this new club is to “see them work together under a time crunch and end up with something that they are proud of. Even if they don’t win any awards, if they design something they are proud of and if they have fun, then that is a win for me!”

Ms. Spangler’s favorite part about instructing Robotics “is seeing the students grow, seeing how much fun they are having, and seeing what they create.”

Robotics is an interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes such disciplines as mechanical engineering, electronics engineering and computer science. Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has long been an active partner with the Pulaski County Schools in promoting programs that will enhance the educational experiences and learning outcomes of our students, and they are excited about taking another step in that direction with the current field of Robotics.

Both the students and the businesses that choose to locate in the area will benefit from progressing to this new field of endeavor.

