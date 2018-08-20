Performances benefit Agency on Aging

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Regional Theatre is presenting four performances of the play, “Love Letters,” throughout the New River Valley this month to raise funds for New River Valley Agency on Aging and the budding theatre company.

Robin Brooke, NRVRT founder, says half of the proceeds from the performances benefit AOA and the other half go to the theatre company.

With a set composed simply of a table, two chairs and two actors reading from scripts, Love Letters, by A.R. Gurney, is the story of first love and a lifetime of correspondence between two friends.

Hollywood Reporter says Love Letters is a “deceptively simple two-person show … whose emotional richness requires no embellishment in order to become a full-bodied theatrical experience. All that’s needed are gifted actors capable of tracing the poignant threat of longing and regret that binds half a century of correspondence between two people whose relationship is thwarted by hesitation.”

All performances begin at 7 p.m. Performance dates are:

• Thursday, Aug. 23, Whitebarrel Winery, 4025 Childress Road, Christiansburg.

• Friday, Aug. 24, The Artful Lawyer Gallery, 318 N. Main St., Blacksburg.

• Wednesday, Aug. 29, Radford Theatre, 1065 E. Main St., Radford.

• Thursday, Aug. 30, Pulaski Train Depot, 20 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski.

Sponsors are Whitebarrell Winery, The Artful Lawyer and Radford Theatre.

Save $5 with advanced tickets, available online at www.nrvregionaltheatre.com, or by calling 440-8665.

