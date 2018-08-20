PCHS Class of 88 holds 30th Reunion

Pulaski County High School Class of 1988 recently celebrated its 30th Reunion with two days of events. The reunion got underway Friday night, July 27, with a gathering at B.T.’s in Radford for karaoke, food and music. Saturday, about 130 classmates and their family members gathered at Randolph Park for a picnic, games, fellowship, a class photo, and enjoyment of 1980s music. The reunion concluded that evening at Preston’s River Course of Virginia Tech in Fairlawn. Special guests were former PCHS teacher and coach Mrs. Cutlip and Mr. Joel Hicks.

Written by: Editor on August 20, 2018.

Comments

comments