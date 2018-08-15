Patricia Ann Heineman

RADFORD, Va. — Patricia Ann Heineman, 58, of Radford, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at her home in Radford, Va.

She was a sales clerk at Belk with over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee and Iva Martin Long. She attended Fairlawn Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband to whom she was a loving wife for 34 years, Keith Rowland Heineman; mother and father-in-law, Betty and Bill “Wild Bill” Heineman of Fairlawn, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Melanie Boyd and her husband, Randy, of Dublin, Va., and Terry Pugh of Radford, Va.; nephews, Justin Boyd and wife, Brandy, and Jared Boyd; great nephews, Henry and Lachlan Boyd; aunt, Mary Perdue; two cousins, Adell Adkins and Peggy and Sam Simpkins, and many more extended family members.

The family is receiving friends 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Fairlawn Baptist Church. Funeral services begin at 2:30, with Pastor Greg Harrell officiating. Interment follows in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford, Va.

The Heineman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

