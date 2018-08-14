Odette Farley Graham

July 24, 1920 – August 12, 2018

Born in Radford, Virginia July 24, 1920, Odette died at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, Virginia on August 12, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband James Lewis Graham, Sr., her sons Col. James Lewis Graham, Jr. and David Alan Graham, her parents Kyle and Gladys Farley, her sister Sunbeam F. Farris, and her brothers Bill and Hubert Farley.

After graduating from Princeton (WV) High School in 1937, she attended Concord College in Athens, West Virginia for two years. Returning to Radford to live with her grandparents (both deceased), W T Burton and Ada M. Burton, Odette graduated Radford College in 1941with a B.S. degree.

She and Lewis were married in September 1941, and in September 1991, their four sons, family, and hundreds of friends celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary.

As a charter member of the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church, Odette was active all her life in the church. She served the church as its first woman deacon and became an elder in 1985. She was an officer of the Montgomery Presbytery, was a long-standing adult class Bible teacher, a circle chairman, and President of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Odette was one of twelve founding members of the “Dutch Club” a light-hearted Fairlawn social institution that continues to this day.

As a proud alumnae of Radford College, Odette served as Alumnae local and state president in the 1960’s. She taught in the English Department of Dublin High School and Pulaski County High School for 17 years. In her retirement years, Odette was local president of the Pulaski County Retired Teachers, and was president of Virginia Retired Teachers’ Association District M.

Survivors include sons: Michael Graham (and Patrick Roland) of Phoenix, Arizona and Ted (and Bonnie) Graham of Dublin; six grandchildren: Matthew Graham (and Heidi Newstrom) of Minneapolis, Minn.; Chris (and Michele) Graham of Palmyra; Paige (and Matthew) Thacker of Manassas; Kelly McCroskey of Salem; Bryan (and Heather) Graham of Weaverville, N.C.; Brett (and Allison) Graham of Christiansburg; six great-grandchildren: Tyler and Megan Graham; Noah and Zac McCroskey: and Olivia and Samantha Thacker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Allison Unroe officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park alongside her husband and parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church, 6900 Pulaski Avenue, Fairlawn, VA 24141.

The Graham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

