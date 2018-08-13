NRCC grant supports workforce development

New River Community College is receiving a $74,000 grant to support workforce development programs.

Awarded by Virginia Community College System through a competitive application process, the grant focuses on helping students successfully complete short-term training programs.

“We’re very pleased to receive this additional funding,” said Mark Rowh, vice president for workforce development and external relations. “It will help us expand key support services for adult students who enroll in our short-term, career-focused programs.”

Rowh said the grant helps fund the launch of two new health-related programs, Nurse Aide and Clinical Medical Assistant, and expands resources to aid in student success. Those resources include providing students with access to content experts/mentors and academic tutors, as well as professional development workshops for instructors.

The grant also supports several current programs at NRCC, comprised of commercial driver’s license, pharmacy technician, manufacturing technician, six sigma yellow belt and six sigma green belt.

These “FastForward” programs began in 2016 to encourage adults to prepare for careers requiring specialized training but not a college degree, while making the training accessible and affordable. The program covers much of the cost for eligible students enrolled in one of the programs. To learn more about NRCC’s FastForward programs, visitwww.nr.edu/workforce or call 540-674-3613.

