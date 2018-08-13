NRCA board elects officers

RADFORD — New River Community Action Inc. (NRCA) Board of Directors elected new officers at its annual meeting in June.

John McEnhill was elected to serve as chairperson for the 2018-1019 fiscal year. Aline Brinckman was elected vice-chair and Lee Simpkins was elected secretary/treasurer.

As officers for the Board, they also serve on the board’s Executive Committee.

McEnhill, Floyd’s government representative, has served on the board of directors since June 2002 and has been chair since 2012. He is executive director for Floyd County Chamber of Commerce and volunteers many hours each month for several NRCA Board committees and special projects.

Brinkman is Montgomery County’s civic representative. She has served on the board since May 2016. She is retiring soon as coordinator for Project Hope, a regional program for homeless education, which includes the five school divisions in the New River Valley. Brinkman also serves on the board’s Membership and Executive Committees and as chair of the Personnel Committee.

Simpkins is Radford City’s civic representative. He has served since August 2015. As secretary/treasurer, he also chairs the board’s Finance Committee. Simpkins is retired as fire chief in Radford City.

The new officers will be assisted by the following fellow Board of Directors’ members from Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Radford: Sue Gladding, Sarah Greene, John McEnhill, Col. John Getgood, Corbin Vierling, Joseph Yost, Tonia Winn, Aline Brinckman, Sally Quesenberry, Elaine Powell, Carrie Hodge, Robert “Lee” Simpkins, the Rev. Gina Rhea and Tina Lindsey. Dr. Boyoung Park is an ex-officio member with expertise in early childhood education. Terry Smusz is the board’s chief executive officer.

New River Community Action (NRCA) has been a well-known proponent of self-sufficiency in the New River Valley of Virginia since 1965. The agency works hand-in-hand with community groups to address local conditions of poverty, assisting the most vulnerable residents including the homeless and ex-offenders.

The organization also offers programs to low-income families with young children to promote school readiness, healthy families and effective parenting.

NRCA serves about 10,000 New River Valley residents annually.

Written by: Editor on August 13, 2018.

Comments

comments