No commitments on Wades building, yet

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Rumors are stirring of a popular grocery store chain moving into the former Wade’s Supermarket in Dublin, but building owner David Hagan says it’s not true.

The developer says meetings are still being held between SHAH Development and representatives of various grocery chains, but none have committed to taking over the former grocery store as yet.

After purchasing the 147,000-square-foot building at auction for $460,000 in late June, Hagan announced his intention to try to find another grocery store to move in because he feels Dublin needs a grocery store.

At that time, he said SHAH would work through the end of the year to try to recruit a grocery store. If there’s no success by then, he most likely will start looking at other options for the structure.

Written by: Editor on August 15, 2018.

