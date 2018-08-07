No bond for road rage suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge Monday denied bond for a man recently indicted in connection with an alleged road rage incident.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch declined to set a bond so Glen McNeal Grubb could be released from jail for two reasons. He said doing so would pose too much of a risk to the community and would create the potential Grubb will not show up for trial.

Grubb has been incarcerated at New River Valley Regional Jail since he was arrested for allegedly shooting a crossbow arrow at a pickup truck while driving on Draper’s Mountain earlier this year.

