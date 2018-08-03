New ‘refreshed’ labels to show ingredients in packaged foods

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that new Nutrition Facts labels will soon be required for packaged foods. The Nutrition Facts label is designed to provide information that can help consumers make informed choices about the food they purchase and consume. Manufacturers still have time to update their labels, but the new label is already appearing nationwide.

According to the FDA, the updated label features a refreshed design, adding emphasis on the “calories,” “servings per container” and the “serving size” by either bolding the words or increasing the font size.

By law, serving sizes must be based on amounts of foods and beverages that people are actually eating, not just what they should be eating. The previous serving size requirements were published in 1993 and quite a bit has changed since then in regards to how much people eat and drink.

