New FFA Officers recognized

William Paine/SWT

The Pulaski County School Board Recognized incoming officers of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). The FFA is active at Pulaski County High School and has feeder programs at each middle school. Pictured here are (front, from left) Agriculture Instructor Sara Jo Jones, President of FFA Camielle Eller, Secretary of FFA Addie Crigger, Treasurer/Sentinel of FFA Mackenzie Farmer and PCHS Agriculture Instructor Alison Jones. Back: Pulaski County School Board members Timothy Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Michael Barbour and Bill Benson.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2018.

