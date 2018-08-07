New cheer coach at PCHS

William Paine/SWT

The Pulaski County High School sideline cheer squad has been hard at work the past few weeks. There are routines to learn, moves to perfect and stunts to practice. It takes lots of hard work and dedication to get all of that right, and then even more to be able to put it all together into a choreographed routine. Now the Lady Cougars can add the pressure of having a new coach to that equation as well, but things seem to be working out just fine for new sideline cheer coach Sarah Kennedy and her crew. Kennedy, who is a former cheerleader and graduate of Radford High School and Radford University, took over just before the season began. Expect good things this season from the gals on the sidelines.

Written by: Editor on August 7, 2018.

Comments

comments