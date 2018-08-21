Naomi Adeline ‘Addie’ Hamblin Suthers

BUENA VISTA, Va. — Naomi Adeline “Addie” Hamblin Suthers, age 87, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away at home surrounded by her family Aug. 18, 2018. She was born in Bland County, Va. Sept. 20, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Estle C. and Lena Davis Hamblin.

Addie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Suthers; her brothers, Clinton Hamblin, Leonard Hamblin, Edgar Hamblin and Kenneth Hamblin.

She is survived by her remaining brothers and sisters, Arnold Hamblin, Alma Lester, Louis Hamblin, Eleanor Coulson, and Lena Bragenzer; her daughter, LeAnn Clark and husband, Benny; sons, David Suthers and wife, Lisa, Randy Suthers and fiancée, Sonja, and Robbie Suthers; her grandchildren, which include Joey Clark and fiancée, Michelle Hall, Jonathan Clark and wife, Allison, Justin Suthers and wife, Lisa, Jay Suthers, Tiffany Jordon and husband, George, William Suthers, Hunter Suthers, Heather Wallace and husband, Jason, and Jeffrey Suthers; great-grandchildren, Dakota Clark, Kyleigh Clark, Abel Clark, Remi Jordon, Caden Suthers, Cameron Suthers, Bristol Suthers, Corben Suthers, Gracie Wallace, Marley Suthers, and Julian Suthers; and many special nieces and nephews. Special mention to Ashley Clark and Harper, Deklyn and D.J. and Chassidy, as they are extended members of the family.

Addie was a long time member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Buena Vista Fire Department Auxiliary.

A funeral service is being conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Ralph Coleman officiating. Burial follows at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens.

The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice, Buena Vista Fire Department or Blue Ridge Baptist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

