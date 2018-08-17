More meetings planned on I-81 safety

The public is invited to once again attend a series of meetings to discuss safety issues along the entire 325-mile stretch of Interstate 81 that runs through Virginia.

Public hearings were held in June to receive comments on in relation to a study requested by Virginia General Assembly. In SB 971, the general assembly requires a team be appointed to identify needed improvements and possible sources to fund them.

Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Department of Rail and Public Transportation are hosting the next set of meetings. The Salem District meeting, which includes Pulaski County, is Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem.

Presentations begin at 4 p.m., followed by an open house at 7 to give individuals an opportunity to speak one-on-one with the study team.

Comments can be made at the meeting or via mail, email or phone. Mail comments to 1401 E. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219, email them to VA81CorridorPlan@OIPI.Virginia.gov or call 804-786-2971.

A final series of meetings will be held in the fall, as well.

