Men wanted in pressure washing ‘scam’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Pulaski Police Department is seeking two men operating what police believe to be a pressure washing service scam in the area.
Officer Megan Jennings says police received a report of two men, possibly father and son, offering residents pressure-washing services. The men perform a small amount of the offered work before requesting full payment and promising to return the next day to complete the project.
The men, who have used the last name “Joy,” drive a small red car with a peeling topcoat and West Virginia license plates. Jennings said the youngest suspect is about 18 years old. He has a tattoo across one forearm that says, “Country by the” and “Grace of God” on the other forearm. The older man, around 40, is stocky and has decaying teeth.
Anyone with information on the men or their whereabouts is asked to call Det. Wes Ratcliff at 540-440-0247.
Jennings says residents should use caution when hiring door-to-door services. She offered the following tips for handling such situations:
