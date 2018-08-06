Men wanted in pressure washing ‘scam’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department is seeking two men operating what police believe to be a pressure washing service scam in the area.

Officer Megan Jennings says police received a report of two men, possibly father and son, offering residents pressure-washing services. The men perform a small amount of the offered work before requesting full payment and promising to return the next day to complete the project.

The men, who have used the last name “Joy,” drive a small red car with a peeling topcoat and West Virginia license plates. Jennings said the youngest suspect is about 18 years old. He has a tattoo across one forearm that says, “Country by the” and “Grace of God” on the other forearm. The older man, around 40, is stocky and has decaying teeth.

Anyone with information on the men or their whereabouts is asked to call Det. Wes Ratcliff at 540-440-0247.

Jennings says residents should use caution when hiring door-to-door services. She offered the following tips for handling such situations:

Obtain more than one bid for the job.

Insist the contract be in writing.

Don’t pay contractor before you read and sign a contract.

Don’t pay contractor more than a third of the contract price to begin work.

Sign the contract before work begins and keep a copy for your records.

Contract must state the exact work to be done, including start and finish date, and total cost of project.

Obtain the name, address and phone number of company/contractor.

Check for complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Never make the final payment unless you are satisfied with the work.

If you do question the legitimacy of the offer or contractor, contact police.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2018.

Comments

comments