Mary ‘Marie’ Pearce Gannaway

Mary “Marie” Pearce Gannaway, 91, died July 16, 2018.

Although at the time of her death she was a resident at Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford, Va., “home” to her was always the family farm in Draper, Va.

Mary was born Sept. 5, 1926, to Wilbur O. and Lula Carper Pearce of Pulaski, Va., the youngest of eight children. She married Thomas A. Gannaway June 18, 1946. She was a member of Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church.

Mary had a variety of interests, including volunteering, genealogy, gardening, cooking, sewing, furniture refinishing, entertaining, and golf, to name a few. She was an avid bridge player, belonging to at least two bridge clubs in her later years. She was active in the farming community, including as a long-time member of Pulaski County Farm Bureau, and worked to insure the Gannaway farm was designated a Pulaski County Century Farm.

After the death of their son, Timothy Lawrence Gannaway in 1975, Mary and Tom spent the beginning of their retirement years traveling around the United States. They wintered in Mexico and Arizona until Tom’s health brought them permanently back to the farm in Draper, Va. Tom died Aug. 11, 1996, while Mary continued to live on the farm until 2016.

Mary is survived by a son, Thomas P. Gannaway (Judy) of Vinton, Ohio, and a daughter, Cynthia C. Gannaway of Colchester, Vt. She has two grandchildren, Allison Gannaway Barnett (Steven), and Thomas P. Gannaway II (Andrea), as well as three great grandsons, Cooper and Case Barnett, and Ethan Gannaway.

A private graveside service is being held Aug. 11, 2018.

Funeral arrangements made by Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 7, 2018.

Comments

comments