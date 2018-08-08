Man who bit ex in 2016 gets more time

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man who served one and a half years in jail for biting his ex-girlfriend on the neck in 2016 was sent back to jail Monday.

Joshua Caleb Shepherd, 36, was given another year and nine months to serve for violating probation on past convictions of breaking and entering at night, domestic assault and battery, violation of a protection order, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

In 2016, five other counts of violation of a protective order were not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement that sentenced Shepherd to a total of 11 years, with nine-and-a-half suspended.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor told the court in 2016 Shepherd’s former girlfriend came home from work to find Shepherd in her house. He said Shepherd chased the woman when she tried to flee from him. In addition to biting her on the neck, the prosecutor said, Shepherd also chased her outside the home.

When the victim called police on her cellphone, Shepherd fled the scene.

Shepherd was placed on five years probation upon release from custody.

Fleenor said Shepherd violated probation by receiving new convictions for reckless driving and trespassing, being dishonest with the probation officer, failing two drug tests, and moving to Ohio without permission from probation officials. He noted Shepherd moved in with a girl he met online.

Written by: Editor on August 8, 2018.

