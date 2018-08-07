Man charged with attempted murder

A man is being held without bond on three felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, in connection with a January car fire.

According to Lt. Mike Hudson with Pulaski Police Department, authorities responded to a car on fire on Altoona Road in Pulaski Jan. 24. He said the vehicle had been occupied by two people and pulled over at a house.

When an argument ensued between the vehicle’s occupants and Anthony Jamille Lewis, 39, Hudson said, Lewis is alleged to have poured gasoline inside the car and set it on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood was the primary investigator, according to Hudson. Garwood said the investigation is still active on his behalf.

An address was unavailable for Lewis.

